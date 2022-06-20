2 Deputies Disciplined For Sharing News of Bob Saget’s Death

2 Florida deputies were disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget’s death!

According to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff’s department, two Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget’s death with members of the public before the comedian’s family had been notified.

Both deputies confirmed they had improperly shared the information in testimony given as part of the investigation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department report states. The exact nature of the disciplinary action was not specified.

According to the investigation, both officers texted family and friends to tell them about Saget’s passing before the family was notified. In one case, the brother of the officer tweeted out the news but quickly deleted it. But not before it sent out a firestorm of media inquiries.

Saget was on tour when he was found dead in his Florida hotel room on January 9th. The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined Saget — a 65-year-old comedian died as a result of “blunt head trauma,” per an official autopsy report. Saget’s family similarly said in a statement Saget died due to head trauma, adding, “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”