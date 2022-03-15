Bob Saget’s Family Win Court Injunction To Block The Release of Records Linked To His Death

The ‘Full House’ star was found dead in his Florida hotel room on January 9th.

Following his death, his wife Kelly Rizzo and Bob’s three daughters launched legal action against The Orange County Sheriff and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in a bid to stop photographs or video related to bob’s sudden death to be released.

The Saget family’s attorney, Brian Bieber said in a statement:

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

The attorney accepted that the “facts of the investigation should be made public.” However, he called for any materials collected during the investigation to “remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family.”