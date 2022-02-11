Could What Happened To Bob Saget Happen To You?

Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room in early January and the cause of death has been revealed.

According to his family, Saget died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head. The autopsy revealed bleeding of the brain. The report also stated that Saget had bleeding and contusions to his brain and that his death was “the result of blunt head trauma.”

Bob most likely hit the back of his head and “thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family said in a statement to Reuters. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

COULD THIS HAPPEN TO YOU

Even a mild headache following a bump or fall could spell a potentially fatal hematoma in the brain, a condition that causes the gaps in and around your mind’s organ to fill with blood. One doctor says headaches are no joke for people prone to them.

“Even in those patients who have other kinds of headaches, if they develop a headache, that is not the same as the headaches they usually get, or the intensity is much more, or it’s not going away … those are red flag signs, you have to get that headache checked out.”

A brain hemorrhage can present in different ways. Those who suffer severe head trauma, say in a traffic accident, will often become symptomatic within a few hours, presenting with excruciating headache, paralysis or coma.

In others, even a “trivial trauma,” a bump that one might forget occurring, could lead to a chronic type of hematoma that builds slowly over time, with much more subtle symptoms.

Though it can happen to anyone at any age, risk-increasing factors include underlying conditions such as high blood pressure, those taking blood thinners, and “frequent falls,” added the doctor.

“It may be a second fall for them, or a third, which tips the balance of the developed symptoms because of rebleeding,” she added.

Symptoms of brain bleed can be acute — nausea, vomiting, seizures. But it’s often more much subtle than that, with signs of muscle weakness, impaired vision or a “new” sort of headache that develops over time, and won’t seem to go away even with medication.