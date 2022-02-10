Bob Saget Died Of Head Trauma

Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room in early January and the cause of death has been revealed.

According to his family, Saget died from head trauma after accidentally hitting his head.

Bob most likely hit the back of his head and “thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family said in a statement to Reuters. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

Related: AFV Pays Tribute To Its Original Host Bob Saget…

Bob was found unresponsive on January 9th in a hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saget was in Orlando as part of his comedy tour. He was also famous for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He was also a part of the sequel from 2016 to 2020/

Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.