2025 Grammy Awards: Star-Studded Performances and Record-Breaking Nominees

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published January 27, 2025
By Charlie

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be a night to remember, with an electrifying lineup of performances and some major firsts for this year’s nominees.

The Recording Academy has announced that Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage alongside other powerhouse performers like Shakira, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims.

A Night of Firsts and Fierce Competition

This year marks a milestone for several artists. Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, both first-time Grammy nominees, are up for six awards each, including Record of the YearAlbum of the YearSong of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX dominates with an impressive eight nominations, including Album of the YearRecord of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her hit collaboration “Guess” with Billie Eilish.

Related: What to Expect Amidst Wildfire Relief Efforts

Music Meets Giving Back

The Recording Academy is also using this star-studded event to make a difference. In partnership with MusiCares, the Grammys aim to raise $3.2 million to support musicians affected by the recent Los Angeles fires.

When and Where to Watch

The awards will be hosted by none other than Trevor Noah, bringing his trademark wit and charm to the biggest night in music. Catch all the action on February 2 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS, Paramount+, and Showtime.

With this powerhouse lineup of performances and groundbreaking nominees, the 2025 Grammys promise to deliver unforgettable moments. Which artist are you rooting for?

