🎶 The 2026 Grammy Nominations Drop Friday — and the Competition Is Fierce

What's Trending
Published November 7, 2025
By Charlie

Music lovers, get your popcorn (and your playlists) ready — the 2026 Grammy Award nominations are dropping this Friday, November 8, and things are about to get dramatic.

The Recording Academy will announce the nominees live at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET via livestream on the Grammy website and YouTube, because of course, everything important happens while you’re still in your pyjamas with coffee in hand.

🌟 A Star-Studded Announcement

This year’s nominations reveal is practically an award show in itself, with a celeb lineup that includes Gayle King, Lizzo, Karol G, Sam Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, Jon Batiste, and many more. Even last year’s Best New Artist winner, Chappell Roan, will make an appearance — so you know it’s going to be a moment.

🐶 Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” Might Just Steal the Show

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl won’t be in the running this time — it missed the eligibility window by just a few days (eligible releases span Aug. 31, 2024 – Aug. 30, 2025). But Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend squeaked in just under the wire on August 29 — and she could be one of the year’s biggest nominees.

RELATED: The Grammys Just Added a Category for Album Covers — And Sabrina Carpenter’s May Already Be the One to Beat

Her album cover — yes, the one that broke the internet — might even earn her another nod thanks to the Grammys’ brand-new Best Album Cover category.

The image features Carpenter kneeling like, well, man’s best friend, while an unseen hand pulls her hair. The discourse online was wild — but apparently, so was the deadline timing.

🏆 Who’s In the Running?

With major stars like Beyoncé, Swift, and Adele sitting this year out, the field is wide open. Expect to see heavy hitters like:

  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

If any of them win Album of the Year, it would actually be their first time taking home the top honour.

📺 Mark Your Calendars

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air February 1 LIVE from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

So brace yourself for snubs, shocks, and emotional speeches — because no matter who wins, we’ll all still be arguing about it on the internet the next morning. 🎤

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
