The Grammys Just Added a Category for Album Covers — And Sabrina Carpenter’s May Already Be the One to Beat

Just as Sabrina Carpenter’s bold new album artwork started lighting up social feeds (and sparking more than a few debates), the Recording Academy has announced a brand-new Grammy category for best album cover — and the timing couldn’t be more delicious.

Starting with the 2026 Grammy Awards, there’ll be a stand-alone category celebrating cover art. Previously, design honours were tucked into a broader “Best Recording Package” category, which, for the record, went to Charli XCX’s Brat this past year.

Now, the best recording package will cover full creative packaging, while the best album cover will shine a spotlight just on the front-facing visuals. And yes, if Carpenter’s album drops when she says it will, she’s eligible.

The Album in Question: Man’s Best Friend

On Wednesday, Carpenter revealed her upcoming album “Man’s Best Friend” (out August 29), along with a provocative cover that’s already divided the internet. The image? Sabrina in heels and a black dress, kneeling like a dog, being pulled by the hair by someone off-camera.

Fans are split — some are calling it demeaning, others say it’s satirical and a bold take on gender, image, and pop power. Either way, it’s got people talking, which is kind of the point, right?

Could It Snag the First-Ever Best Album Cover Grammy?

Maybe. The album’s release squeaks in just before the Grammy eligibility window closes on August 30. Nominations for the 2026 Grammys will be announced on November 7, with the ceremony set for February 1 at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

So, could Sabrina take home gold for going full visual statement? Or will another artist swoop in with something just as bold — but maybe a little less leash-themed?

One thing’s for sure: album art is back in the spotlight, and we’re 100% here for it.

🎶 Iconic & Controversial Album Covers That Made Music History

🍼 Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)

A naked baby swimming toward a dollar bill? Bold, bizarre, and burned into music history. It was shocking then, and it still sparks debate decades later.

🐶 The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

A technicolour mash-up of famous faces, flowers, and surreal vibes. This wasn’t just an album — it was an art piece. Fans still obsess over every hidden symbol.

🔥 Madonna – Like a Prayer (1989)

Crosses, stigmata, and Catholic imagery galore — paired with Madonna’s bold femininity. The music was incredible, but the cover (and music video) made the Vatican sweat.

🖼️ Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

The original cover featured a painting of Kanye being straddled by a winged, armless woman. It was banned from some retailers and replaced with alternate artwork — but the message was clear: chaos, ego, and artistry collide.

🐐 The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers (1971)

Designed by Andy Warhol, this cover featured a close-up of a male crotch in jeans, with an actual working zipper. Scandalous and innovative.

👶 The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die (1994)

A baby in an afro and diaper staring at you from a white backdrop. Innocence meets raw storytelling. It’s as iconic as Biggie himself.

📸 David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (1973)

That lightning bolt across Bowie’s face? Legendary. This cover made glam rock immortal — and has inspired Halloween costumes ever since.

🔴 Prince – Lovesexy (1988)

Prince, completely nude, perched like a magical forest elf. Some stores refused to stock it, but it’s pure Prince — vulnerable, spiritual, and sensual.

🍑 Blink-182 – Enema of the State (1999)

A latex glove, a sultry nurse, and peak Y2K pop-punk energy. The cover was campy, a little gross, and totally unforgettable.

🧠 Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

A prism and a rainbow — that’s it. And yet? It's one of the most recognizable images in music history. Proof that minimalism can still be powerful.

💬 Honourable Mentions:

Rage Against the Machine – Self-Titled (1992): Featuring a monk setting himself on fire. Heavy stuff.

Janet Jackson – janet. (1993): Her topless, vulnerable pose (hands by someone else) pushed the boundaries of sensuality and control.

Fiona Apple – When the Pawn... (1999): The full title is 90 words long, and the cover is a moody, poetic snapshot of late-'90s angst.