Want a Second Date? You’re 25% More Likely to Get One If You Do This

Skip the fancy dinner and overpriced cocktails — dating experts say the best first dates are the ones that get you moving.

According to matchmaking company Tawkify, first dates that involve an activity, like hiking, cooking classes, or wine walks (yes, please), are 25% more likely to lead to a second date than your standard bar or café meetup.

And do you want to boost your odds? Go for a hike. It has a 50% success rate of turning into date number two.

Less Small Talk, More Shared Experience

Experts say activity dates are popular because they help people feel more connected. Whether you're wandering through a museum, checking out a local food truck fest, or exploring a botanical garden, doing something together naturally leads to better conversations and less awkward silence.

On the flip side, bar dates tend to be noisy, full of distractions, and not exactly ideal for getting to know someone on a deeper level.

The Science of Fun = More Romance

Research backs this up — couples who try new things together feel closer, happier, and more romantically satisfied.

So next time you’re planning a first date, think beyond the basic dinner and drinks.

Try something interactive, light, and fun. Your love life (and your date) might just thank you.