The Best (and Worst) Days of the Week for a First Date

So, you finally matched with someone who catches your eye on Hinge or Bumble. Congrats!

But now comes the tricky part—actually setting up that first date. From who’s planning it to where you’re going, it can feel like a logistical nightmare. And then, there's the all-important question: What day should you meet?

You might wonder, Is Tuesday too boring? Does Friday risk wasting a prime weekend night if the date flops? And who wants to go out on a Monday, anyway?

According to a dating expert, there’s a clear answer—avoid Fridays and Saturdays for first dates. Why? You don’t want your romantic hopes pinned on a stranger dictating your weekend plans. Imagine it—setting up for a great Friday night only to have things fizzle out fast.

RELATED: There’s A New App That Settles the Most Awkward First Date Question Before You Even Meet

Instead, the expert suggests aiming for a mid-week meet-up. A casual drink on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday can be just the right vibe. And if things are going well, that casual drink can effortlessly turn into dinner, without the pressure of "wasting" an important night.

Interestingly, the dating app Thursday is pretty upfront about its preference—it encourages singles to meet on, well, Thursday! The app even brands it as the "day for dating," leaving the rest of your week to focus on yourself.

So next time you’re setting up a first date, maybe give those mid-week days a try. You just might find it takes the pressure off and leads to a more relaxed (and enjoyable) experience!