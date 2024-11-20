3 Supplements to Help Boost Your Libido During Menopause, According to an Expert

Menopause. It's something every woman over 40 will eventually face, and for many, it’s one of the most challenging phases of life. Did you know that more than 10 million women in Canada, or about one-quarter of the population, are impacted by menopause? And while the average age for menopause is around 51, the journey doesn’t end there. Perimenopause and post-menopause can extend for years and bring a host of symptoms, including a diminished libido that many find confusing and frustrating.

As we navigate this life stage, our hormone levels — including estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone — start to drop, which can directly affect sexual health and desire. But don’t worry! If you're feeling a little less interested in intimacy, you’re not alone, and there are ways to help restore your mojo. Here are three supplements that can help boost your libido during menopause, according to experts.

1. Prebiotic/Probiotic Blend

Gut health plays a crucial role in overall well-being, and it turns out, it may also impact your libido. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria and yeasts that help balance the gut microbiome, which can influence hormone regulation and inflammation. By supporting a healthy gut, a prebiotic/probiotic blend can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and even support better hormone function, all of which are important for maintaining a healthy libido during menopause.

2. Cortisol-Targeting Blend

Stress is a huge libido killer, and as women go through menopause, it can become even more pronounced. The stress hormone cortisol can wreak havoc on your sleep patterns, energy levels, and most importantly, your sex drive. A cortisol-targeting blend that includes adaptogens like ashwagandha and magnolia bark can help manage stress levels and lower cortisol, which may help restore balance to your body and boost libido. These natural ingredients have been shown to support the body's ability to handle stress, allowing you to relax and reconnect with your desire.

3. Ignite

Sometimes, your body needs a little extra push to get back in the mood. That’s where Ignite comes in. This blend of herbs, adaptogens, and phytonutrients is designed to support hormone balance, blood flow, and sexual desire. By improving circulation and helping your hormones stay in balance, Ignite can help reignite the spark in the bedroom and help you feel more like your old self — only better.

Bonus Tips for Boosting Libido During Menopause

In addition to these supplements, it’s essential to pay attention to your lifestyle. Strength training and adequate protein intake can help maintain muscle mass and support your metabolism, which may also help with libido. A recent study even found that menopausal women who incorporated cold water swimming into their routine reported significant improvements in both their physical and mental health, including a renewed sense of well-being and libido.

Menopause can be challenging, but it doesn’t mean your sex life has to fade away. With the right support and a few lifestyle adjustments, you can regain that feeling of vitality and intimacy. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplements or routines, and take the time to listen to your body’s needs.

Final Thoughts

Menopause doesn’t have to mean the end of your desire. By incorporating these supplements and lifestyle changes, you can work to restore balance to your hormones, reduce stress, and get your libido back on track. After all, your body is still capable of feeling great — and you deserve to embrace that!