The $45 Starbucks Drink That Might Just Send You to the ER

We all know Starbucks isn’t the most budget-friendly way to get your caffeine fix, but this next-level order takes the (coffee) cake. A viral stunt is making the rounds online after someone figured out how to order the most expensive single Starbucks drink possible — and it clocks in at an eye-watering $45.

Yes, for the price of a decent dinner, you too could be the proud owner of a highly questionable caffeinated concoction that might just put your heart into overdrive.

What’s in This Caffeine-Laden Beast?

It starts innocently enough with a Venti Matcha Crème Frappuccino, which normally runs about $6.25. But things go wildly off the rails from there:

12 regular espresso shots – Add $15

– Add 12 affogato-style espresso shots (which are poured over the top) – Another $15

(which are poured over the top) – Another Mocha and dark caramel sauces – $1.60

– Caramel drizzle – $0.60

– Frappuccino chips & one pump of chai – $1.60

– Caramel crunch topping – $0.50

– Vanilla bean and chocolate malt powder , four scoops each – $1.00

, four scoops each – And the grand finale: whipped cream – miraculously, still free

Before tax, that totals $41.55, and depending on your province, that lands you close to $45 after tax.

Would Anyone Drink This?

The person who created the drink did it just to see what was possible on the Starbucks app, not to actually consume the thing.

Smart move, considering this Frankenstein’s monster of a frappé contains so much caffeine it could make even the most seasoned espresso addict jittery.

To put it into perspective, a single shot of espresso has about 63 mg of caffeine. Multiply that by 24 shots, and you’re looking at over 1,500 mg of caffeine in one drink — nearly four times the recommended daily limit. That’s not just over the top, that’s pushing dangerous territory.

A Reminder: Just Because You Can, Doesn’t Mean You Should

While it’s kind of fun to imagine what the most “extra” Starbucks drink looks like, it’s probably best to keep it theoretical. Even your local barista might have questions — or be legally obligated to issue a health warning.

So next time you’re tempted to do something dramatic with your drink order, maybe just... stick with the grande?

Unless, of course, you're aiming to trend online and get a stern warning from your doctor.