Starbucks’ Code of Conduct: What Will Get You Kicked Out?

Starbucks may be your go-to spot for a morning latte, but it’s not a free-for-all—the coffee giant has a strict Code of Conduct that customers are expected to follow.

According to Starbucks's official website, their goal is to create a "welcoming environment," but if you violate these rules, you may be asked to leave—or even have the cops called on you.

6 Ways to Get Kicked Out of Starbucks:

Misuse or Disruptions of Starbucks Space This is a gray area—Starbucks doesn’t clearly define what counts as “misuse” or a “disruption,” but if you’re causing a scene, sleeping in the store, or taking up space without making a purchase, you could be asked to leave. Discrimination or Harassment Whether it’s toward employees or other customers, any form of racism, sexism, or verbal abuse won’t be tolerated. (Basically, don’t be a jerk.) Violence or Threatening Language If you start yelling at the barista because your Frappuccino took too long, you could be shown the door. No aggressive behavior, period. Consuming Outside Alcohol Some Starbucks Reserve locations sell alcohol, but BYOB is NOT allowed. Bringing your own booze—or getting drunk in-store—could get you booted. Smoking, Vaping, or Drug Use Want a quick buzz? Stick to espresso. Starbucks strictly bans smoking, vaping, or drug use anywhere on the property. Panhandling This applies inside AND outside the store, including patios and restrooms.

NEW: Starbucks Bathrooms Are No Longer Public

Starbucks used to allow anyone to use their restrooms, but they recently changed the policy—now, you must make a purchase to use the bathroom.

So, next time you’re at Starbucks, remember: Order your coffee, be polite, and leave the whiskey at home. ☕🚫🍺