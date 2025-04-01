Starbucks’ Code of Conduct: What Will Get You Kicked Out?
Starbucks may be your go-to spot for a morning latte, but it’s not a free-for-all—the coffee giant has a strict Code of Conduct that customers are expected to follow.
According to Starbucks's official website, their goal is to create a "welcoming environment," but if you violate these rules, you may be asked to leave—or even have the cops called on you.
6 Ways to Get Kicked Out of Starbucks:
- Misuse or Disruptions of Starbucks Space
- This is a gray area—Starbucks doesn’t clearly define what counts as “misuse” or a “disruption,” but if you’re causing a scene, sleeping in the store, or taking up space without making a purchase, you could be asked to leave.
- Discrimination or Harassment
- Whether it’s toward employees or other customers, any form of racism, sexism, or verbal abuse won’t be tolerated. (Basically, don’t be a jerk.)
- Violence or Threatening Language
- If you start yelling at the barista because your Frappuccino took too long, you could be shown the door. No aggressive behavior, period.
- Consuming Outside Alcohol
- Some Starbucks Reserve locations sell alcohol, but BYOB is NOT allowed. Bringing your own booze—or getting drunk in-store—could get you booted.
- Smoking, Vaping, or Drug Use
- Want a quick buzz? Stick to espresso. Starbucks strictly bans smoking, vaping, or drug use anywhere on the property.
- Panhandling
- This applies inside AND outside the store, including patios and restrooms.
RELATED: Starbucks Barista Spills the Tea on Annoying Customer Habits
NEW: Starbucks Bathrooms Are No Longer Public
Starbucks used to allow anyone to use their restrooms, but they recently changed the policy—now, you must make a purchase to use the bathroom.
So, next time you’re at Starbucks, remember: Order your coffee, be polite, and leave the whiskey at home. ☕🚫🍺
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.