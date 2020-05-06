(5) Kids Crafts for Mother’s Day
You probably have all the required materials in your collection
Tea Cup Card
Footprint Butterfly
Anything with a child’s footprint is an excellent snapshot of how small they once were:
- Paint of your choice
- Cardboard paper (for the butterfly)
- Markers
- Scissors
Painted Rock Garden Stones
Rocks for Mom are super simple and she will cherish anything for her garden.
Flower Hand Printed Plant
Using a hand print is a sure keepsake win for mom:
- Paint and colours of choice
- Sheet of white paper
- Cardboard paper
- Scissors
- Glue
Love Hand/Foot Print Sign
A gift Mom will proudly display:
- A blank small framed canvas (Dollar Store)
- Paint
- Small feet and hands