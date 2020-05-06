Listen Live

(5) Kids Crafts for Mother’s Day

You probably have all the required materials in your collection

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Tea Cup Card

Footprint Butterfly 

Anything with a child’s footprint is an excellent snapshot of how small they once were:

  • Paint of your choice
  • Cardboard paper (for the butterfly)
  • Markers
  • Scissors 

Painted Rock Garden Stones

Rocks for Mom are super simple and she will cherish anything for her garden.

Flower Hand Printed Plant 

Using a hand print is a sure keepsake win for mom:

  • Paint and colours of choice
  • Sheet of white paper
  • Cardboard paper
  • Scissors
  • Glue

Love Hand/Foot Print Sign

A gift Mom will proudly display:

  • A blank small framed canvas (Dollar Store)
  • Paint
  • Small feet and hands 

