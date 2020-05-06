(5) Kids Crafts for Mother’s Day

Tea Cup Card

To make a tea cup card you will need:

Blank card

Piece of coloured paper

1 cut up egg box

1 small piece of pipe cleaner

1 teabag

Glue

Flower shapes or stickers to decorate

Footprint Butterfly

Anything with a child’s footprint is an excellent snapshot of how small they once were:

Paint of your choice

Cardboard paper (for the butterfly)

Markers

Scissors

Painted Rock Garden Stones

Rocks for Mom are super simple and she will cherish anything for her garden.

Flower Hand Printed Plant

Using a hand print is a sure keepsake win for mom:

Paint and colours of choice

Sheet of white paper

Cardboard paper

Scissors

Glue

Love Hand/Foot Print Sign

A gift Mom will proudly display: