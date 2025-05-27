5 Things Men Do That Instantly Turn Off Women
Struggling to lock down a second date? You might be guilty of one of these romance-killing habits. According to a relationship expert, these five behaviours are instant turn-offs — and if you’re doing any of them, you might be sabotaging yourself without even knowing it.
1. Talking to Her Like She's a Cartoon Character
“Cutie baby talk” might work on your dog, but if you’re calling a grown woman “schnookums” or using your best Elmo voice mid-date, just… don’t. It’s not endearing — it’s cringe.
2. Picking at Your Teeth at the Table
We get it, that spinach artichoke dip was delicious — but no one wants to watch you go spelunking for leftovers while they’re trying to enjoy a meal. Keep the dental work at home.
3. Posting Pouty or AI-Generated Profile Pics
Look, you're not a Marvel character (unless you are, in which case... carry on). Women are not looking to date a robot or a filtered version of Chris Hemsworth. Ditch the smoulder and keep it real — authenticity wins.
4. Losing It Over Your Tech
Yelling at the TV remote or chucking your phone across the room isn’t a flex. According to experts, it doesn’t read as passionate — it reads as unstable. No one wants to feel like they’re one glitchy app away from a tantrum.
5. The Overproduced Selfie
This one's a bonus, but it’s worth repeating: if your photos look like they were generated by ChatGPT and then run through a Marvel filter, you're doing too much. A genuine smile and decent lighting will take you way further than an AI jawline ever could.
Bottom Line?
Confidence is cool. Authenticity is attractive. But baby talk and remote-control rage? That’s a hard pass.
So if you’re wondering why you’re still single, it might be time to check your habits (and your camera roll).
