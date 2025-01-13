$5 Tuesdays Are Back at Cineplex—Tickets and Popcorn for the Win!

Winter just got a whole lot cozier, movie lovers! Cineplex is bringing some serious savings to your Tuesdays this season. From January 14 to February 11, you can snag general admission tickets for just $5, plus tax. Oh, and don’t forget a small bag of buttery popcorn—that’s also $5.

The Fine Print (Because, Of Course)

Before you dive into the popcorn bucket, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Online Bookings: Tickets purchased online will cost up to $6.50 because of an online booking fee (up to $1.50).



Premium Experiences: Fancy UltraAVX or another premium format? You can still take advantage of the $5 offer by paying a small surcharge.



Scene+ Perks: If you're a Scene+ member, you'll score an extra 10% off your Tuesday ticket purchase.

Family Fun for Less

Cineplex is also keeping Saturdays fun and affordable with $3.99 Family Favourites. You and your crew can catch beloved family flicks on the big screen at participating locations—just $3.99 per ticket!

Why Wait?

Whether you’re revisiting old favourites or catching new releases, these deals are the perfect excuse to escape the cold and treat yourself (and your wallet). So grab your friends, your family, or just yourself, and head to Cineplex for a night of cinematic bliss.

What’s the first movie you’re going to see for $5? Let us know!