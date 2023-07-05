Cineplex In Hot Water For Alleged Online Movie Ticket Fees

Cineplex Inc. says a case launched by the Competition Bureau against the theatre chain over movie ticket fees should be dismissed because it’s based on a “mischaracterization.”

The massive movie chain is being investigated based on the premise that fees applied to some Cineplex movie tickets bought online constitute price dripping.

Price dripping is where customers are drawn into a purchase without full disclosure of the final cost.

The bureau alleged in May that consumers can’t buy tickets online at advertised prices because there is a mandatory $1.50 fee for booking online.

Cineplex says that moviegoers are told about fees they may face as soon as they select a screening and type of ticket. Cineplex also notes, that to avoid online fees, customers can always purchase tickets at the venue.