It's Respect Your Cat Day: 5 Ways You Can Make It Purrfect

If you've ever had a pet cat in your life, you've probably heard the phrase "You don't have a cat, the cat has a human.". As a cat dad, I can fully admit that sentence is true. And as if they needed any more reasons to feel in charge, someone made March 28th Respect Your Cat Day...

I hear you already: "I already treat my cat like a princess (or prince). What else can I do?". Well buckle up and let's dive into why we observe Respect Your Cat Day, and how you can make the day special for your fur baby...

What is Respect Your Cat Day?

As the name suggests, it is a day to show your kitten the respect they deserve (even if they don't show it back). I mean... after all, cats are clever, independent, and adorably sassy (especially calico cats).

They know how to demand your attention and walk away when they need their space. I like to think of them as the friends you rarely see but are always there for you when you need them. Today is about recognizing that intelligence and treating them like the gifts they are!

Why Do Cats Deserve Respect?

Even though cats have a bad reputation, they are amazing creatures. Unlike dogs, who are lovable and obedient, cats have a tendency to do things their own way.

Popular belief is that cats are more self-reliant and don't develop as strong a bond with their human. But that would be wrong! They ARE more independent than most pets, but they still live their lives in service to their owners.

Cats communicate in their own unique way, through gentle headbutts, a slow blink (which is like a cat kiss), or a purr that means everything is ok. They’re also known to have great instincts, and they love to have their space, making them both fascinating and full of mystery.

FUN FACT: Cat's purrs have been linked to healing frequencies which could heal minor pain for humans.

Plus, think about all the work they do for you. Have you ever found your cat chasing a toy mouse (or your sock) around like a pro? Or simply sitting on your lap during a stressful day to provide that calming presence? It’s like they know exactly what we need, even if we don’t.

How to Celebrate Respect Your Cat Day

Now that you know why your cat deserves all the respect here are some fun ways you can celebrate Respect Your Cat Day!

Give Them Extra Treats

I mean, what's a celebration without some extra food? Treat your kitty to their favourite snack, whether that's a special treat or an extra scoop of food. The vet is already going to tell you they are too big anyway, so why not give them a bit of joy today?

Create a Cozy Spot for Them

Cats love having their own space. Set up a special spot just for them to relax—whether it’s a comfy blanket, a cozy cat bed, or even a spot by the window where they can watch the world go by. Your cat will thank you with a contented nap!

Let Them Play on Their Terms

Cats are playful creatures, and they love to stalk, chase, and pounce. Give them some time to play with their favorite toys, but remember: cats are the ones in control. Let them take the lead in the game and enjoy their moment as the top predator.

Pamper Them with a Grooming Session

This one might be a little trickier depending on your cat...

If your cat is a fan of being brushed, give them a little grooming session. It’s a great way to bond, and your cat will look and feel fabulous afterward. Just be gentle and watch for any signs that they’re ready to be left alone (like a swift tail flick).

Share Them On Social Media

Ok, this one is a little more selfish on our part, who doesn't love cat appreciation posts on social media? So go ahead and post online and show the world that your cat is in fact the cutest. (except for my cat is the ACTUAL cutest as you can clearly see)

Final Thoughts

Respect Your Cat Day is all about honoring your cat’s unique personality and acknowledging the joy they bring into your life. Whether your cat is the snuggliest companion or the most independent diva, they all deserve a little extra love and respect. So, take this day as an opportunity to show your cat just how much they mean to you, and remember: They are the boss. We’re just lucky enough to be in their lives.

Happy Respect Your Cat Day!