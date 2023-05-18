6 Clever Ways To Encourage Guests To Wrap Up Their Visit

As a host, it’s important to make your guests feel welcome and comfortable in your home. However, sometimes situations may arise where you need to politely ask your guests to leave. In case it’s getting too late, and you have work to attend to the next day, or if your neighbours are beginning to raise concerns about the noise level, it might be necessary to ask your guests to leave. Also, if someone’s getting out of control, it’s probably best to give them the boot before they do something ridiculous.

So how do you ask people to leave without sounding rude? Here are a few clever ways to get people to take the hint!

Slowly start cleaning up your place!

Without saying a word, start washing dishes and clearing out the trash scattered around the room. As you clean up and tidy the space, it sends the message to your guests that the event is coming to an end.



“So, How are you getting home?”

If you want to drop a hint to your guests that it’s time for them to start thinking about heading home, try casually asking them about their transportation plans. It’s a way of showing that you’re considerate of their needs and subtly letting them know that the evening is winding down.



Stop Serving Snacks and Booze

An empty snack bowl and dry glasses can work wonders in persuading people to call it a night. As the gathering starts winding down, you can slyly stop serving alcohol and snacks. By doing this, you’re giving a subtle signal that the party is slowly coming to an end.



Put Your Pajamas on…

When you’re ready to drop some hints that it’s time for your guests to leave, why not go all out and put on your favourite pyjamas? It makes it clear to guests that you’re ready to call it a night.



Start Turning off the lights!

A sneaky move to nudge your guests towards the door is to start casually turning off the lights. Dimming the room gradually changes the ambiance of a party sending a not-so-subtle message that it’s time to wrap things up. (Remember at the school dance when it was over or at a club… They turn the lights on-do the opposite)



Gather for a Group Photo!

As a clever way to wrap up your party and gently encourage guests to leave, why not suggest taking a group photo together? It’s a way to end the party on a high note and a great closing activity too.