62% of People Think Eating Dip With A Spoon Is Socially Acceptable!

A new poll found almost two-thirds of Americans think it’s fine to eat dip straight out of the bowl with a SPOON.

63% said it’s something they’ve done, or would do. And 62% think it should be socially acceptable now.

When we’re not using a spoon, our favourite things to pair with dip are tortilla chips, veggies, potato chips, and pita bread.

They also asked people to name the top types of dip that should always be available at a party. The top picks are salsa, guacamole, spinach-artichoke dip, queso, buffalo chicken dip, and hummus.

And here’s one more stat: 48% of us have polished off a whole container of dip ourselves, all in one sitting.