67% of Adults, If Given The Chance Would Try and Buy A Replica Toy From Their Childhood!

Do you ever find yourself reminiscing over your favourite childhood toys or memories? A new survey has revealed four in five adults look up their childhood favourites for nostalgia.

Social media is flooded with reels and content of people reminiscing about things from the 80s and 90s right now! It appears that we are all wanting things to be the way there were…

The poll of 2,000 adult Gen Zers and millennials found that, if given the opportunity, 67% would try to buy a replica of something from their childhood and 76% feel a sense of nostalgia in the process.

This comes as two in three adults realize they can now buy things for themselves that their parents would never let them have or couldn’t buy for them as a kid.

Of those who have made this realization, 54% either “often” or “always” buy the things they could never have as children, including video games, clothes and snack foods. Four in 10 will even splurge on expensive toys.

the study found 59% of people consider themselves “kidults” — adults who hold onto their childhood spirit via consumer products like video games, toys, books, movies, fashion and so on.

These self-identified “kidults” believe they’ve earned the title by embracing feelings of nostalgia: frequently rewatching movies and shows from their childhood, watching cartoons or remembering specific products from their childhood.

This power of nostalgia goes so far, 38% even have toys and collectibles on display in their home or at work and 68% have made or strengthened a relationship because of the toys or collectibles they display.

TOP 10 SIGNS YOU’RE A “KIDULT”