67% OF PEOPLE ADMIT TO RE-WEARING SOCKS

Proper hygiene can seem like a pretty cut-and-dry system until you realize that almost everyone has a different policy for something.

A recent poll asked 8,000 people how often they re-wear socks. This is interesting because it isn’t quite as gnarly as underwear, but it’s a LOT more gnarly than, say a sweater.

33% of people said they NEVER re-wear socks once they’ve been removed, and 30% said they “maybe” re-wear them once if they feel like they’re still clean.

12% said they’ll re-wear them “only if I take a shower in the middle of the day.”

22% said socks can last “multiple days”, and 3% of people claimed they NEVER wash their socks. (And unfortunately, they’re probably not joking.)