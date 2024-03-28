7-Eleven Announces New Hotdog-Flavoured Drink

A new beverage option is expected to hit 7-Eleven shelves soon, but some fans are taking the announcement with a grain of salt.

The convenience store chain announced Wednesday that customers can try a new collection of 7-Select sparkling waters. The collection includes new flavours like Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Hot Dog.

The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included.

While guests can try the Lemon-lime, Green Apple, and Sweet Orange sparkling waters at select 7-Eleven stores, the hot dog-flavoured drink is expected to hit shelves on April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day.

With the expected debut on April Fools’ Day, some fans took to social media to question whether the product was even real. Other people expressed their enthusiasm for trying the new drink, should it be real.

In 2022, 7-Eleven teased that it would release the Tiny Gulp, a smaller version of its popular Big Gulp-sized drinks. Unsurprisingly, the product was never sold in stores.