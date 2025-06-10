The Average Person Has 8 Sauces in Their Fridge — and Some of You Need to Be Stopped 🧂😅

Summer is here, which means we’re deep into BBQ season, sandwich stacking, and let’s be honest — sauce obsession.

Whether you're team ketchup, ride-or-die for ranch, or hoarding every packet of sriracha from takeout orders, you’re not alone.

According to a new poll, the average person has EIGHT different kinds of sauce in their fridge at any given time. Eight!

And we’re talking full-on condiment chaos: ketchup, hot sauce, BBQ, aioli, mayo, mustard — maybe even that rogue bottle of tahini you swore you’d use more often.

So What’s the Best Food to Sauce Up?

Not surprisingly, French fries took the top spot — 73% of people say they’re the ultimate sauce companion. From there, it’s a saucy parade of classics:

Chicken nuggets

Hot dogs

Chicken wings

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Nachos

Deli sandwiches

Pizza

Vegetables (for the overachievers)

The Weird Combos Are Where It Gets Wild...

Now for the part that might make you rethink humanity: these “creative” pairings showed up in the poll as legit sauce combos people love:

French fries + tartar sauce (fish & chips trauma response?)

(fish & chips trauma response?) Scrambled eggs + BBQ sauce (why?)

(why?) Pickles + Buffalo sauce (a cry for help?)

(a cry for help?) Macaroni + Worcestershire sauce (student meal or cursed comfort food?)

(student meal or cursed comfort food?) Honey mustard + pita bread (weirdly acceptable?)

(weirdly acceptable?) Ramen noodles + ranch dressing (we’re calling the authorities)

We’re not here to judge (okay, maybe a little), but if your sauce choices come with a side of confusion, know you’re not alone. And maybe don’t knock it until you’ve tried it… Except for the ranch on ramen. We’re drawing the line there.