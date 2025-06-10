The Average Person Has 8 Sauces in Their Fridge — and Some of You Need to Be Stopped 🧂😅
Summer is here, which means we’re deep into BBQ season, sandwich stacking, and let’s be honest — sauce obsession.
Whether you're team ketchup, ride-or-die for ranch, or hoarding every packet of sriracha from takeout orders, you’re not alone.
According to a new poll, the average person has EIGHT different kinds of sauce in their fridge at any given time. Eight!
And we’re talking full-on condiment chaos: ketchup, hot sauce, BBQ, aioli, mayo, mustard — maybe even that rogue bottle of tahini you swore you’d use more often.
So What’s the Best Food to Sauce Up?
Not surprisingly, French fries took the top spot — 73% of people say they’re the ultimate sauce companion. From there, it’s a saucy parade of classics:
- Chicken nuggets
- Hot dogs
- Chicken wings
- Cheeseburgers
- Tacos
- Nachos
- Deli sandwiches
- Pizza
- Vegetables (for the overachievers)
The Weird Combos Are Where It Gets Wild...
Now for the part that might make you rethink humanity: these “creative” pairings showed up in the poll as legit sauce combos people love:
- French fries + tartar sauce (fish & chips trauma response?)
- Scrambled eggs + BBQ sauce (why?)
- Pickles + Buffalo sauce (a cry for help?)
- Macaroni + Worcestershire sauce (student meal or cursed comfort food?)
- Honey mustard + pita bread (weirdly acceptable?)
- Ramen noodles + ranch dressing (we’re calling the authorities)
We’re not here to judge (okay, maybe a little), but if your sauce choices come with a side of confusion, know you’re not alone. And maybe don’t knock it until you’ve tried it… Except for the ranch on ramen. We’re drawing the line there.
