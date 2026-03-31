☎️🎶 “867-5309” Just Got a Whole New Meaning — And It’s Beautiful

For decades, that iconic number from 867-5309/Jenny has lived rent-free in our brains.

You don’t even see it… you sing it.

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But now, that catchy little earworm is stepping into something much bigger — and honestly, it might be the most wholesome plot twist of the year.

Tommy Tutone frontman Tommy Heath has teamed up with Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Club to turn 867-5309 into a real support line for people impacted by cancer in the U.S.

Yes — the number you used to jokingly dial as a kid might now connect someone to actual help, guidance, and a real human voice on the other end.

🎤 Why It Matters to Him

Heath says he jumped in right away — especially knowing Gilda Radner (a legend and cancer advocate) is tied to the cause.

He’s also dealing with his own health challenges and has family members facing cancer, which makes this deeply personal.

His goal?

To turn a moment of confusion or fear into something a little lighter… even if it starts with someone thinking,

“Wait… isn’t this that song?”

😊 A Smile Before Support

The idea is simple and kind of brilliant:

Someone dials the number out of curiosity, nostalgia, or even desperation…and instead of a joke, they find support, resources, and compassion.

Heath even said he hopes people smile when they realize it’s that number. Because sometimes, that tiny moment of recognition is enough to make a hard day feel just a bit less heavy.