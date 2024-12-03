SQUALL WARNING: Blue Mountains - northern Grey - Port Carling - Port Severn - Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear click here for details
Charlie Goes Topless Again in Support of Gilda's Club!

Lifestyle
Published December 3, 2024
By Charlie

I always wanted to be a pinup girl, but this is not how I would have chosen it to be...        

However, I am honoured to be a part of a beautiful campaign with 100% of the proceeds going to Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka     

Related: Dale & Charlie Offer "Celebrity Shot" In Support Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka

12 other people who have each had a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime are photographed by incredibly talented photographers (the Raw) and their heart-touching stories (the Reflective) are featured in a calendar to support Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka so that no one faces cancer alone.

You can purchase yours for $25 at Connect Hair Studio, Gilda’s Club or online with this link!

BUY RAW & REFLECTIVE CALENDAR

Big thanks to Barrie Today for featuring me in one of their articles and to help bring awareness to this campaign…

Click Here to read the article!

