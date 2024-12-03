Charlie Goes Topless Again in Support of Gilda's Club!

I always wanted to be a pinup girl, but this is not how I would have chosen it to be...

However, I am honoured to be a part of a beautiful campaign with 100% of the proceeds going to Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka

12 other people who have each had a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime are photographed by incredibly talented photographers (the Raw) and their heart-touching stories (the Reflective) are featured in a calendar to support Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka so that no one faces cancer alone.

You can purchase yours for $25 at Connect Hair Studio, Gilda’s Club or online with this link!

Big thanks to Barrie Today for featuring me in one of their articles and to help bring awareness to this campaign…

Click Here to read the article!

