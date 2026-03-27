🎸 A ’90s Tearjerker Just Hijacked 2026 (And Honestly… We’re Not Mad)

File this under: songs that refuse to age and somehow keep getting hotter with time.

Nearly 30 years after its release, “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls is climbing the charts again like it just dropped yesterday… and not when we were all dramatically staring out bus windows pretending we were in a music video.

💔 The Song That Still Hits Like a Brick (Emotionally)

Originally released in the late ’90s, “Iris” became one of those songs. You know the type. The second those opening notes hit, suddenly you’re in your feelings… even if you were just folding laundry five seconds ago.

It’s been called “the best song ever written,” which is bold… but also, have you heard it? The chokehold is real.

The track has lived many lives too, popping up in movies, TV shows, and basically any montage that needs maximum emotional damage.

📱 Why It’s Blowing Up Again

This latest comeback is thanks to the internet doing what it does best… turning nostalgia into a full-blown movement.

There’s a trend going around where people (including celebs like Drew Barrymore and Kevin Bacon) are posting throwback photos from the ’90s. And what’s playing in the background?

RELATED: Why Millennials are Craving the 90s: The Decades We're Most Nostalgic For in 2024

Yep. Iris.

Cue the grainy photos, questionable hairstyles, and emotional spirals. 📸✨

📈 The Comeback Is Legit

As of March 2026, the song is back on charts around the world and still dominating streaming platforms. It’s been hanging out in Spotify’s global rankings like it never left… just took a long nap and woke up iconic again.

And here’s the wild part: a whole new generation is discovering it for the first time. Imagine hearing Iris at 16 today. Emotional chaos.

🎤 Bonus: They’re Still Out There

The Goo Goo Dolls are also touring in 2026, meaning you could experience this heartbreak anthem live… surrounded by people dramatically singing every word like they just went through a breakup in the parking lot.

🎶 Final Thought

Some songs fade. Some songs stick around.

And then there’s Iris… which apparently just waits patiently for its next emotional takeover before reminding everyone: “I never left. You just stopped crying for a bit.” 😭