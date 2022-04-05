99% Of The World Is Breathing Toxic Air!

Nearly every human on the planet breathes air that does not meet quality standards set by global health officials.

The new data comes from a survey of over 6,000 municipalities in more than 100 countries across the world, according to an update from the World Health Organization on Monday, which recently tightened its guidelines for air quality as it hopes to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels for energy.

Pollution stemming from the combustion of coal, crude oil and natural gas is known to cause short- and long-term respiratory illnesses, such as coughing, wheezing and chronic asthma, and may be linked to other diseases.

Some areas have recently shown levels of atmospheric dust that were three to four times over the minimum standard of 50 micrograms per square meter.

After surviving a pandemic, it is unacceptable to still have 7 million preventable deaths and countless preventable lost years of good health due to air pollution, says the WHO!

