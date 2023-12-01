A 10-YEAR-OLD BOY WANTS APPLE TO CANCEL THE “NERD” EMOJI
Some stereotypes will never die Teddy!
You’re probably familiar with the “nerd” emoji, with the dark glasses and the buck teeth? (At least on Apple iOS.)
Well, a 10-year-old boy in the U.K. named Teddy is uncomfortable with it, and thinks it’s INSULTING to people like him who wear glasses.
There’s also the good-old stereotype seen in movies, like NERDS…
So, he’s launched an online petition to have it tweaked. He wants the teeth replaced with a smile, and for it to be named “genius emoji.” (This sounds like something a nerd would do.)
Last we checked, the petition only had 319 signatures, but it’s still early. Teddy even drew a photo of what he’d like to see the “genius” emoji look like.
Apple has not responded.