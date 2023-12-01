A 10-YEAR-OLD BOY WANTS APPLE TO CANCEL THE “NERD” EMOJI

You’re probably familiar with the “nerd” emoji, with the dark glasses and the buck teeth? (At least on Apple iOS.)

Well, a 10-year-old boy in the U.K. named Teddy is uncomfortable with it, and thinks it’s INSULTING to people like him who wear glasses.

There’s also the good-old stereotype seen in movies, like NERDS…

So, he’s launched an online petition to have it tweaked. He wants the teeth replaced with a smile, and for it to be named “genius emoji.” (This sounds like something a nerd would do.)

Last we checked, the petition only had 319 signatures, but it’s still early. Teddy even drew a photo of what he’d like to see the “genius” emoji look like.

Apple has not responded.