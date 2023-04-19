A FALLING SATELLITE HAS A 1 IN 2,500 CHANCE OF LANDING ON SOMEONE TODAY

This would be a pretty unique way to go. NASA says an old satellite will fall back to Earth sometime today, and there’s a 1 in 2,500 chance of it crushing someone. They call those chances “low.”

It’s an old satellite they put up there in 2002 to observe solar flares from the sun. They decommissioned it five years ago, and it’s slowly been falling out of orbit ever since.

It’s not small. It weighs about 660 pounds. But they’re hoping most of it burns up in the atmosphere during reentry.

Last we checked, their prediction was it would crash land SOMEWHERE around 9:30 P.M. Eastern. But that’s just an educated guess.

They said it could come crashing down up to 16 hours before or after that.