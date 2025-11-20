A ‘Family Stone’ Sequel Is Happening — And Our Holiday Hearts Are Thrilled

Cue the ugly-cry-laugh combo: a sequel to the beloved 2005 holiday classic The Family Stone is officially in development.

Writer-director Thomas Bezucha is returning to the Stone family universe, confirming he’s working on the follow-up to one of the most emotionally chaotic Christmas movies of all time (in the best way).

Bezucha also shared that the passing of Diane Keaton made this project even more meaningful for him. He says he wants to honour her legacy and do right by the rest of the cast — which, honestly, feels exactly as heartfelt as the original film itself.

If you need a refresher (or just an excuse to rewatch), The Family Stone starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Reaser, Craig T. Nelson and Keaton as the iconic stone-cold matriarch with a soft centre.

The movie followed one painfully awkward Christmas visit where a very wrong partner, one chaotic family, and a sibling switch made for equal parts cringe, laughter, and unexpected tears.

And audiences loved it.

RELATED: Happy Holidays: The 9 Best Christmas Movies to Add Magic to Your Holiday Season

The original film made nearly $93 million worldwide on an $18 million budget — proving that messy family dynamics + festive chaos = holiday gold.

The bottom line:

More Stones. More drama. More emotional damage (but festive). We’ll be watching with wine, tissues, and a strong opinion about who deserved better. 🎄🍷✨