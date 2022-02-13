A GUY TRIED TO CALL IN A BOMB THREAT TO OTTAWA, CANADA, BUT CALLED OTTAWA, OHIO INSTEAD

More than 400 big rigs have been parked in the middle of our nation’s capital for over two weeks to protest Covid-19 mandates. And someone in Ohio decided to help their cause this week but failed spectacularly.

A 20-year-old guy in Akron thought it was a good idea to call in a fake bomb threat to Ottawa police on Monday.

He claimed he was going to set off a bomb in downtown Ottawa because he doesn’t agree with mask mandates. So they obviously had to take it seriously. But it turned out he didn’t have a bomb, and the whole thing was a hoax.

That’s not the dumb part though. The dumb part is he called the wrong Ottawa. (???)

He just googled the number for Ottawa Police and ended up calling a precinct in the small town of Ottawa, OHIO instead. It’s a town of around 4,000 people, about 60 miles outside Toledo.

A police spokesman there said they were surprised he didn’t recognize the “419” area code, since about a quarter of the state uses it. Last we heard, they were still deciding what to charge him with.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook