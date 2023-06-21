A LEVI’s Designer Tells Us Exactly When To Wash Our Jeans!

Fun Fact: Denim was invented over 150 years ago and we still can’t figure out when we should wash our 501s…

Though many people choose to never wash their jeans, Levi’s design director Paul O’Neill personally shared that he washes them every “30 to 50 wears.”

The designer also says that we should wash our jeans alone, on a gentle cycle and in cold water so the colour doesn’t fade…

We should also be hanging them outside to dry and we should never tumble dry them…

Rather than washing jeans, some people find other ways to freshen them up such as putting them in the freezer, spraying them with vinegar or hanging them in the sun for a “UV wash” to kill off bacteria…

Meanwhile, Gen Z has decided that skinny jeans are out of style.

People now opt to wear baggier jeans, such as looser wide-leg jeans, mom jeans and dad jeans.