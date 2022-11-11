Listen Live

A Mariah Carey Christmas Special Will Air On December 20th!

It's not Christmas without a little Mariah!

By Dirt/Divas

The queen of Christmas will be appearing in a two-hour live concert special to air on CBS and Paramount+

The show will feature all of Mariah’s Holiday classics from Madison Square Gardens!

The global superstar has reigned as the queen of Christmas over the years thanks to her 1994 record-breaking hit “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

people.com notes that In 2019, the tune reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective. Recognized as the best-selling female artist of all time, Carey has sold more than 200 million albums throughout her career.

Mariah Carey Declares Halloween Officially Over!

PHOTO CREDIT: CBS

