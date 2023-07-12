A NEW $2,000 ENGAGEMENT RING STICKS RIGHT IN YOUR CROC

If you’re gonna propose while wearing CROCS, you’re probably not the most romantic person anyway. So this is perfect . . .

A fine jewelry maker in the U.K. is selling a new engagement ring charm that sticks to the top of your Croc. If you’re down with the lingo, it’s just like the “Jibbitz” charms people decorate their Crocs with, but much fancier.

It comes with a felt box. So the idea is you propose with it like a ring, then stick it in their Croc instead of on their finger. Or, you could get down on one knee, but instead of presenting a ring, just point at your shoe. (???)

The description says it’s perfect for a “unique,” “wacky,” or “outside-the-box” proposal idea. But it’s not exactly a cheap stunt to pull.

It’s got a one-carat green sapphire in the middle, surrounded by 16 tiny diamonds set in silver, and costs just under $2,000, plus shipping.

A jewelry brand called Jessica Flinn is behind it. You can check it out on their website. Each one is made-to-order and takes up to eight weeks to ship.

