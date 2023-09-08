Listen Live

A NEW TREND IS PUTTING TEA BAGS IN SPRITE

You gonna try this?

By Kool Eats

The newest food trend on TikTok is to add tea bags to bottles of Sprite.  (???)

You can use 7 Up too, or any lemon-lime soda.  You’re just making caffeinated iced tea with a citrusy twist built in.  You can use any tea.  But the TikTok hack specifically suggests two bags of Lipton Black Tea.

You open a 20-ounce bottle of Sprite, drink a little bit to make room, add two tea bags, turn the bottle over, and let them steep in the fridge for 20 minutes.  Then you squeeze some lemon juice in and pour it over ice.

A restaurant in Malaysia posted a video recipe in July.  But TikTok just latched onto it in the past couple of weeks.

@hishamraustv

REFRESHING GILER ! – Sprite Lemon Tea #fyp #tiktokfood #lemontea

♬ original sound – Hisham Raus – Hisham Raus

