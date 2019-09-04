A STUDY FINDS WOMEN REALLY ARE BETTER AT REMEMBERING EVENTS THAN MEN
Researchers out of Sweden confirms what we already know, women are better at remembering than men.
It’s because women are better at something called “episodic memory,” which is the ability to remember both short-term and long-term events, like whether you took your medicine this morning, or the day you adopted your dog. Women are also better at remembering faces and smells.
The study found men are better at remembering things that involve something called “spatial processing,” like where you parked your car or directions to different places.