Listen Live

A STUDY FINDS WOMEN REALLY ARE BETTER AT REMEMBERING EVENTS THAN MEN

Researchers out of Sweden confirms what we already know, women are better at remembering than men.

By Kool Mornings

It’s because women are better at something called “episodic memory,” which is the ability to remember both short-term and long-term events, like whether you took your medicine this morning, or the day you adopted your dog.  Women are also better at remembering faces and smells.

The study found men are better at remembering things that involve something called “spatial processing,” like where you parked your car or directions to different places.

 

Related posts

Female Dragonflies Fake Their Own Deaths To Avoid Males

CLUE Is Getting Rid of One of Its Rooms

What Mom’s Do When The Kids Go Back To School!