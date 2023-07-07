A STUDY FOUND WE’RE MORE ATTRACTED TO PEOPLE WHO LOOK LIKE US

Do you ever look in the mirror and think, “Oh yeah, I’d hit that!” A new study in Australia found we tend to be more attracted to people who LOOK LIKE US and have similar facial features.

Researchers recorded over 2,000-speed dates, had each person rate their date’s “facial attractiveness”, and found they gave the highest ratings to dates with similar features. Like, someone with green eyes might find other green-eyed people hot.

They also tended to rate them as being KINDER.

The idea some couples look alike isn’t new. Experts used to think it happened AFTER we got together thanks to similar lifestyle choices. Like going to the same place to get your hair cut, or for celebrities, the same plastic surgeon.

But the new study suggests it might mostly be instinctive, and we search those people out. When someone looks like you, you’re immediately more at ease, and more likely to feel a natural connection.