New Dating App Only Allows Men To Date If They Are Endorsed By Women

If you’re a serial dater and getting nowhere with your swipes, a new app may be able to help! The creator says the dating app was designed for good guys only.

For men to join Hulah, they have to be endorsed and added in by a woman.

Yep, the app aims to use the power of the sisterhood, to banish those bad apples for good.

The premise is simple: whether you’re single or in a relationship, women can join the app and become a ‘ringleader’. They can then create a ‘fleet’ of men, either marking them as ‘has potential’ or ‘fully endorsed’.

Other uses can message the ringleader to ask questions about the guys in her ‘fleet’, and tell her if he behaves badly so she can get rid.

And, once you match one with someone, you have to first schedule a five-minute video chat with them before you can message – another way to weed out any dodgy characters or catfish.

The idea is that you don’t need to kiss any frogs to find your Prince because the app is full of royalty already.