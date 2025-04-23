A Toys ‘R’ Us Movie Is Happening

Because nothing says “cinematic masterpiece” like the store where you begged your parents for a Super Soaker in 1996.

In a move that somehow isn’t a horror movie twist (though imagine the possibilities), Toys ‘R’ Us is officially getting the big screen treatment.

Yep, the once-iconic toy store chain is being turned into a movie — because apparently, we are fully committed to adapting everything from our childhoods now. Next up: Blockbuster the Musical?

According to Variety, this nostalgia trip is being developed by Story Kitchen, the same studio behind a string of video game adaptations. Their pitch? Something in the whimsical, magical style of Night at the Museum, Big, and Barbie. So think: Geoffrey the Giraffe meets enchanted retail chaos.

The Plot? TBD. The Vibe? Childhood Fever Dream.

Right now, the film’s still in early development. Producers Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg are chatting with potential filmmakers, and we’re betting at least one scene will involve a kid accidentally getting locked inside the store overnight (and somehow befriending Geoffrey, who may or may not come to life).

Toys ‘R’ Us was the place to be as a kid. Giant aisles of every toy imaginable, those loud demo stations, and of course, that jingle that still lives rent-free in your head:

“I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid…”

Will the movie recapture the magic of that golden-era toy store energy? Or will it be 90 minutes of capitalist nostalgia bait? Either way… We’ll probably still watch it.

🎬🦒💫