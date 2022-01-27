‘A Walk to Remember’ Celebrates It’s 20th Anniversary!

A Walk to Remember celebrates its 20th anniversary this week! Based on Nicholas Sparks’ 1999 novel of the same name, the movie was directed by Adam Shankman and starred Mandy Moore and Shane West.

Celebrating this massive milestone moment, Mandy posted a photo on Instagram and in the caption writes, “20 years ago, “A Walk to Remember” premiered in theatres. It unequivocally changed the course of my life and career and these 2 gentlemen were such a large part of it all. Thanks to all who have found and loved this movie and continue to pass it on.”

Some fun facts about the movie!