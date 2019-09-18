Mandy Moore Releases Her First New Song In Years!

“This is Us” will return for its fourth season later this month, but Mandy Moore is putting her pop star hat back on first.

Remember this one?

Mandy has returned with her first new original song in a decade with “When I Wasn’t Watching.” The track is from her forthcoming new album, which she has described as California-sounding.

“When I Wasn’t Watching” is free-flowing and reflective: “I think everyone’s had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you’ve found yourself at a certain point in your life,” Moore said of the inspiration behind the song.

Moore hasn’t released any other details about her first new LP since 2009’s Amanda Leigh, but it is expected to be released sometime early next year.