A Wisconsin Restaurant Creates A Fish Fry Pizza For Lent

Lent is getting ready to come to a close on Easter Sunday. For catholics and others observing the season, Lent means no meat on Good Friday…

There is one Wisconsin restaurant offering a unique dinner option this Friday.

Ian’s Pizza in Madison & Milwaukee has created a Fish Fry Pizza, that’s specifically served during Lent. It’s available February 16th-March 29th.

Definitely an interesting alternative to the normal fish basket, fries, and slaw.

The base of the pizza is mozzarella and tartar sauce and it’s topped with fish nuggets and French fries. Once it’s out of the oven, it’s garnished with coleslaw.

The fish fry pizza is only available on Fridays during Lent.