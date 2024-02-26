A WOMAN ALMOST HAD HER CAR STOLEN, BY THREE GERMAN SHEPHERDS?

A woman in St. Petersburg, Florida named KeKe was dropping her kid off at daycare on Tuesday, when she briefly left her driver’s side door open.

Then, out of nowhere, three German shepherds dashed INTO her vehicle, and refused to get out. KeKe said they were “holding the car hostage,” and she didn’t know what to do, so she called the police.

The cops showed up and they also struggled to get the dogs out. In a post on Facebook, they said, “some dogs will do anything for a car ride.” They eventually coaxed the German shepherds out using Fish Sticks.

The dogs DID get a ride, to the local animal urgent care, where they were watched until the owner was located. It’s unclear what the owner’s story is, but we’re assuming they’d only be sent back to a good home.