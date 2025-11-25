Aaron Paul Ditched L.A. for Paris & Honestly? We Get It.

Jesse Pinkman has officially gone full French.

Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has packed up his life, his wife, his kids and presumably a very stylish scarf collection and moved the whole family to Paris — because Los Angeles just isn’t giving “peaceful baguette energy” anymore.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old actor said his family simply knew they were done with L.A. after the latest round of devastating California wildfires. Even though their home wasn’t damaged, they decided not to play wildfire roulette with their future.

So instead of smoke alerts and evacuation bags, they chose croissants and cobblestone streets.

Bonjour, Chaos ✨

Aaron says Paris has been “awesome,” though he’s still working on the language and can currently manage a few phrases… plus a confident “bonjour.” Honestly, relatable. Most of us also peak at “oui” and “merci.”

The move wasn’t about fame or flexing — it was about the kiddos. He and wife Lauren Paul have always dreamed of raising their children in a completely different culture, and figured now was the time to live their “year abroad” fantasy.

Will They Ever Come Back?

Plot twist: they might not.

Aaron admitted he’s loving Europe so much that the family could end up staying longer than originally planned. And truly, who wouldn’t extend their stay when your daily view involves buttery pastries and architecture that makes you feel both inspired and underdressed?

From Hollywood Hustle to Parisian Peace

So while some of us are aggressively scraping ice off our windshields, Aaron Paul is teaching his kids how to order pain au chocolat and accidentally butchering French verbs — living the dream.

We support this main character energy.