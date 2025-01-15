Paris Hilton Steps Up for LA Wildfire Victims, Raising $800,000 in 72 Hours

Paris Hilton isn’t just a reality TV star or DJ; she’s proving once again that her influence goes far beyond Hollywood.

In just 72 hours, Paris raised an impressive $800,000 to support victims of the devastating wildfires ravaging Southern California.

The billionaire heiress tragically lost her Malibu beach house in the fires, which have already claimed 25 lives and left countless people and animals displaced. Despite the personal loss, Paris quickly channelled her energy into helping others. Through her non-profit, 11:11 Media Impact, she’s making a real difference.

Supporting Families and Wildlife in Need

Out of the funds raised, $150,000 has been donated to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund. Paris also has plans to provide direct cash assistance to 150 families in Altadena to help them rebuild their lives.

But she hasn’t stopped at financial support. Paris has been spotted volunteering with Baby2Baby, a non-profit that provides essentials to children and families affected by poverty and disaster. She’s also opened her heart (and home) to foster Zuzu, a dog rescued during the Eaton Fire and cared for by the Pasadena Humane Society.

Watching Her Home Burn

In a heartbreaking revelation, Paris shared that she watched her beloved Malibu home burn to the ground on live TV. Despite this deeply personal loss, she’s shown incredible resilience and generosity by stepping up for those in need during such a critical time.

Paris Hilton’s efforts are a reminder that when faced with tragedy, we can all find ways to come together and make a difference. Whether it’s donating, volunteering, or fostering an animal in need, small actions can have a big impact.