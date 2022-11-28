ABC SHARES DETAILS FOR ‘DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023′

ABC and dick Clark productions announced that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will return once again to Times Square and has expanded to Disneyland, headlined by 18-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest. Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest, and country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Disneyland will become home to an additional Rockin’ Eve celebration with veteran hostess Ciara overseeing festivities. The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year’s holiday. This year’s broadcast event will also kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will air Saturday, Dec. 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.