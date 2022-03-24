Academy Awards producer Will Packer Promises ‘The Biggest Oscars In Years’

Ahead of this weekend’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the show’s producer Will Packer says to expect the show to be amazing!

“You might not have watched it in a while, but I’m telling y’all, family, do not miss this Sunday, I need y’all to tune in this Sunday,” exclaimed Packer. “I got some action-packed ENTERTAINMENT-packed elements of this show that you do not want to miss.”

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer are set to host the evening’s festivities!

“On stage,” Will expressed, “it’s gonna be an entertaining show that looks like the world… I’m telling you it’s gonna be the biggest Oscars in years.”

The Oscars will air live Sunday, March 27, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on ABC, and will also be available to stream on abc.com with TV provider information. For those without cable, you can watch the Oscars on the following live TV streaming services that include access to ABC — Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.