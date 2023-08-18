According to reports, Taylor Swift Has Declined to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show
It's the year of Taylor!
Taylor Swift, one of the biggest names in music, has reportedly turned down the offer to headline the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. It’s the second time Swift has declined the opportunity to perform on the NFL’s biggest stage.
Swift is dominating the music industry this year and would have been a huge get for the NFL. While an official reason has not been provided, it is speculated that the demands of her tour schedule may be behind her decision.