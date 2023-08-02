Taylor Swift Gives Very Generous Bonus to Her Tour Truck Drivers!

It’s nice to feel appreciated!

Taylor Swift has gifted her tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus each.

These are the drivers who have been carting around her equipment all over the US for her ‘Eras’ tour.

According to reports, Taylor has about 50 truck drivers on the tour, which means she just shelled out about $5 million in bonuses. (Could you imagine being Taylor’s money manager?)

According to TMZ, Taylor also gifted bonuses to members of her band, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and other staff.

The tour will wrap in the USA before heading to Mexico. Her ‘Eras’ tour has already made $1 billion in sales.

This tour is so popular that it was recently claimed that Swift’s concerts in Seattle generated seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.