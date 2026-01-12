Actor T.K. Carter Dies at 69

Star of The Thing and Punky Brewster

Actor T.K. Carter, known for memorable roles in The Thing and the hit ’80s sitcom Punky Brewster, has died at the age of 69.

Carter was pronounced dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Duarte, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been released.

A Career Spanning Decades

Carter had been working steadily as an actor for years before landing his breakout role as Nauls, the cook, in John Carpenter’s cult-classic horror film The Thing in 1982. The movie has since become one of the most celebrated entries in the genre.

He was also widely recognized for his recurring role as teacher Mike Fulton on Punky Brewster, where he became a familiar face to television audiences throughout the 1980s.

Film Roles Fans Will Remember

In addition to his TV work, Carter appeared in several notable films, including:

Runaway Train (1985)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Space Jam (1996)

Remembering T.K. Carter

With a career that crossed genres from horror to comedy to family television, T.K. Carter left a lasting mark on pop culture and generations of viewers.

He will be remembered for his talent, versatility, and the roles that continue to resonate decades later.